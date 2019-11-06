Rains to roll into south side of Kansas City; brief wintry mix possible overnight

Kansas City will get a taste of what a normal fall day feels like on Wednesday before temperatures plummet again as a cold front moves through the area, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today we are going to end up closer to average — a little bit warmer — with temperatures topping out near 60 degrees,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Some rain is expected to roll into the south side of the Kansas City area this evening, with more cloud cover overspreading the entire metro after sunset, Ritter said. There is a possibility of more scattered rain arriving as well.

“As far as your weather is concerned, it should be a little bit more of a nuisance as we head through this evening into tomorrow,” Ritter said. “And as we head into tomorrow morning that is where we may have a little wintry mix for some of you — briefly — as this entire system finishes and the colder air arrives.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said the overnight wintry mix could fall in the form of light snow or freezing drizzle. While not much is expected, some roads could be slick Thursday morning, so commuters should use caution on their morning drive. Widespread slick and hazardous roads are not expected.

Temperatures will be colder Thursday and Friday, with highs will be in the 30s and 40s, before warmer air returns on Saturday, where highs are expected to climb to near 60 again. Sunday will be a tad bit colder with highs ranging between the mid-40s to mid-50s.

The roller coaster of highs will continue as a shot of very cold air arrives late this weekend and lasts into early next week, according to the weather service.

It'll be quite the roller coaster of weather conditions for the next 5 days.



While we do not expect widespread hazardous road conditions tonight commuters should be vigilant for isolated slick spots on their Thursday morning commute. pic.twitter.com/qjLtSZ0iAw — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 6, 2019

