Wednesday’s temps may reach the 60s in KC, but chilly weather will return soon

The Kansas City area may get to enjoy warmer temperatures Wednesday afternoon before a cold front moves through later in the day, bringing in much colder weather conditions in the evening, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

In a forecast update to The Star, Lauria said Wednesday will start out with cloudy skies, but temperatures are supposed to be in the low 60s during the afternoon.

Then, a front will usher in cooler temperatures. There is also a slight chance of rain in the evening.

“There might be a few spotty showers. I think the snow risk is just about done. And the big thing for tomorrow night into Thursday will be the colder winds that will be blowing through the area,” Lauria said. “So despite the fact that we’ll see a lot of sunshine on Thursday, I think those temperatures will only be around 40 for Thursday afternoon.”

Another, stronger cold front, coming from the northern reaches of Alaska, Lauria added, is expected to move in later in the week and next week.

“That air mass is really going to bring down some much colder weather and it’ll last longer, I think, for most of next week,” Lauria said.

In a tweet Tuesday night, the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill shared a graphic of the high and low temperatures for the next seven days. Thursday and Friday will be about 20 degrees below normal, it said.

Chaotic would be a good way to describe our temperatures over the next 7 days. The image below shows our forecasted high/lows plotted against our normal high/lows (shaded area). Thu-Fri look to be almost 20°F below normal, with Polar bears migrating down into the area by Monday! pic.twitter.com/HiqR5cRUQb — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 5, 2019

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.