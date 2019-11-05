Rain, maybe light snow, brewing but KC area to see beautiful weather on Election Day

The weather won’t stand in the way of voters headed to the polls on Tuesday in Kansas City metro area.

“For Election Day, it’s going to be a beautiful afternoon,” said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’ll have ample sunshine, a few clouds mixing in, light winds and temperatures topping out into the middle 50s.”

Looking ahead, the metro area will start out dry, fairly quiet and a little cool.

“As the day progresses, we are going to warm up to the upper 50s to about 60 degrees before rain returns tomorrow night,” Ritter said. “This rain, as it lingers all the way through Thursday morning will start to interact with some colder air and there’s a potential that by Thursday morning we could have some mixing or a brief change over to a wintry mix or snow.”

If that happens, it will be very brief, Ritter said.

“I am not worried about accumulations, but it will signal the much colder air moving in and by Thursday’s drive home we will be fine — just a lot colder with highs on Thursday in the 30s,” she said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill suggests that metro area residents enjoy the mild and dry weather the next two days because winter is returning.

Enjoy the weather the next 2 days because winter returns Thur morning.



Rain is expected to change over to light snow by Thur morning, however, little to no accumulation is expected. pic.twitter.com/4Jt4wofuPk — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 5, 2019

While little to no accumulation of snow is expected, it will be much colder once the front moves through, the weather service said.

Temperatures are expected to be cooler than normal into mid-November. The normal highs for this time of year is the mid- to upper 50s, according to the weather service.

