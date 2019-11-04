Tuesday’s temperature should hit the mid-50s, but another cold front is on the way

Kansas Citians can expect another temperate fall day on Tuesday, but a cold front is expected to come through Wednesday.

Tuesday’s high will be in the mid-50s or even a few notches higher than that, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star.

“I think tomorrow we’ll see more sunshine,” he said. “That should hopefully perk the temperature up just a few extra degrees.”

A change will come Wednesday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

While it will warm up into the 60s during the day, a cold front will sweep through Wednesday evening.

“That brings in the colder air once again,” Lauria said. “The problem is there might be a little left over moisture behind the front.”

That means there could be some snowflakes early Thursday.

Those should clear out quickly, leaving behind chilly temperatures Thursday and Friday.

Saturday will warm up, with a high of 60, but the weather turns colder again on Sunday and Monday.