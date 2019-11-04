Dry, mild weather expected to start the work week in Kansas City

The start of the work week will get off to a mostly dry start with temperatures in the 50s, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today we will be fighting the clouds and temperatures will end up somewhere between 50 and 55 degrees this afternoon as a cold front settles south,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “This front will bring maybe a few spits or sprinkles to the region, but most of us stay dry.”

Areas to the north of Kansas City metro will be more likely to be impacted by rain, she said.

“We can’t rule out a few sprinkles throughout the day today,” Ritter said.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said highs for the first half of the week will range between 50 and 55 degrees, with the highs reaching to near 60 degrees on Wednesday. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 40s.

The chance of rain returns overnight Wednesday with the possibility of the rain transitioning over a light snow early Thursday, mainly south of Interstate 70. Little or no accumulation is expected at this time, according to the weather service.

No widespread severe weather is expected, although cooler than average temperatures should continue into mid-November, the weather service said. The normal high for this time of year is the upper 50s with lows near 40 degrees.

Regardless of how you prefer to handle your particular patch of fallen leaves, the mild & dry weather over the next few days will be perfect for whatever method you choose. Colder temperatures return later this week. pic.twitter.com/ABXUzimm3R — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 4, 2019

