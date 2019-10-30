KC-area temperatures to dip as snow departs, but roads and bridges could become slick

Light to moderate snow is expected continue Wednesday evening with an overall accumulation that could range from a dusting to about two inches, according to Fox 4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“It was snowing pretty good for a while during the late afternoon and early evening. We are going to see the snow pick up for tonight,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates to The Star.

The majority of snowfall will occur between 9 p.m. and midnight. The snow will quickly leave the area after midnight.

“The overall snowfall accumulations is not overly heavy, a dusting to two inches but that’s pretty significant for this time of year, that’s for sure,” he said.

That will make way for colder temperatures to move in and roads, bridges and overpasses that were untreated will become slick.

“With all of the wetness that we’ve got out there now it’s not out of the question we could see a few areas of slick roads develop especially for regions that have not been treated,” Lauria said.

“It won’t be terrible but there could be a few slick areas out there,” he said.

As temperatures continue to drop and snow rates increase, slick spots on roadways will become more likely; bridges are the first to go.



Leave Early

Take it slow

Leave ample space for braking

Did we mention slow down?#mowx #kswx #KC #Snow pic.twitter.com/t6AX34Vj1D — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 31, 2019

Temperatures are expected to be cold in the morning, down into the middle 20s. However, the sun will break through the clouds and the rest of the day will be sunny.

The high temperature on Thursday is expected to reach 41 degrees.

The four-day forecast call for temperatures to be near 50 degrees on Friday.

“The weekend looks good; Saturday close to 60 for the football game,” Lauria said. “Lower 60s on Monday and another cold front with maybe some rain; not snow heading our way on Tuesday of next week.”