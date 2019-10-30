Wintry mix of rain and snow falls on Kansas City area, switching to all snow later

A light to moderate mix of rain and snow was falling across the Kansas City area Wednesday morning as an early winter storm threatened to bring around 1 to 2 inches or more of snow to the area, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

With temperatures remaining above freezing, most roads remained mainly wet at the start of the morning commute, the weather service said.

Luckily, surface and road temps stayed above freezing, limiting any impacts this AM. We don't look as fortunate later today, as snow/mixed precip moves into NW MO around noon and the KC Metro around 5-6pm. Roads may become hazardous as temps fall into 20s after sunset. pic.twitter.com/9FvRz3OJjm — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 30, 2019

The wintry mix will start switching over to all snow as the main part of the storm system moves into northwest Missouri later Wednesday morning.

Temperatures in the Kansas City area will begin to drop late Wednesday afternoon, as light rain and drizzle turns into possible freezing drizzle, which could cause slick spots on roads and bridges, according to the weather service.

“This freezing drizzle will transition to snow around 8-9 p.m. and last through the early morning hours (Thursday) as it continues into central Missouri,” according to the weather service.

Parts of the Kansas City metro will see less than 2 inches of snow. Areas north of Kansas City into northern Missouri are expected to see higher snowfall totals — between 2 and 4 inches, according to the weather service.

South of the Kansas City area could see only a trace to an inch of snow. There’s also the possibility of a glazing of ice along and south of the Missouri River into eastern Missouri, according to the weather service.

