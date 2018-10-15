Snow falls at Kansas City International Airport breaking 120-year-old record

It wasn’t much snow, but it still broke a record set 120 years ago for Kansas City.
Kansas City International Airport reported that .2 of an inch of snow fell at the airport on Sunday. That makes it the earliest measurable snowfall of the season.
The last time it snowed this early in Kansas City was on Oct. 17, 1898, when 3.3 inches of snow fell, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
Snow during the month of October is pretty rare. It has only occurred 8 other times in Kansas City, including the “October Surprise” on Oct. 22, 1996, in which 6.5 inches of snow fell at KCI.
Here’s a look at the snowfalls in October:
▪ .2 of an inch on Oct. 14, 2018.
▪ .3.3 inches on Oct. 17, 1898
▪ 6.5 inches on Oct. 22, 1996
▪ 1 inch on Oct. 26, 1913
▪ 1 inch on Oct. 26, 1997
▪ .5 of an inch on Oct. 27, 1925
▪ .8 of an inch on Oct. 29, 1917
▪ 1 inch on Oct. 31, 1912
▪ .1 of an inch on Oct. 31, 1951
Kansas City also broke a record for the record low for this date when it dropped to 31 degrees on Monday. That broke the record low of 32 degrees which was set in 1943 and 1891.
The new records come as sub-freezing temperatures descend upon the Kansas City metro area.
A freeze warning has been issued for the Kansas City area for both Monday and Tuesday morning as temperatures are expected to dip between the upper-20s and low 30s. The temperatures will harm sensative plants that arent protected. Frost is also expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Below average temperatures are expected to hang around for the week with the high reaching the middle 40s on Monday and near 60 degrees each day the rest of the week. The normal high for this time of the year is the upper 60s with overnight lows in the middle 40s.
