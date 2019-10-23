Temperatures expected to fall quickly Thursday in Kansas City metro, forecast says

Temperatures will rise Wednesday afternoon in the Kansas City area before quickly falling throughout Thursday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

The temperature was expected to rise from 54 degrees at 10 a.m. Wednesday to 61 at noon and then 67 by 4 p.m., said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. It was also expected to be less windy late Wednesday.

Kansas Citians can expect mostly sunny, and partly cloudy, skies Wednesday.

The best chance for rain will come Wednesday night into Thursday south and east of Kansas City, likely falling in Clinton, Sedalia and Warsaw. The bulk of the rain will miss the immediate Kansas City metro, Ritter said.

“And this is going to signal a much cooler change to our forecast with temperatures falling quickly throughout the day on Thursday,” Ritter said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said below normal temperatures and precipitation will be forecast for the last week of October and into the beginning of November.

