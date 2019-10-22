Rain returns to Kansas City area mid-week, followed by colder temperatures

A cold front is expected to bring rain to parts of the Kansas City area Wednesday, but until then expect seasonal weather, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today, we are expecting temperatures to climb into the upper 50s to near 60,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. The average high for this time of year is in the mid-60s.

“The winds are still going to be pretty relentless throughout the day,” Ritter said. The winds, however, will begin to die down in the afternoon and evening, she said.

The metro area will see another warm day on Wednesday with highs in the 60s in advance of the approaching front. That front will bring rain back for some in the Kansas City area, especially those south of Interstate 70, late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“The main rain with this system though will stay on the south side of our viewing area,” Ritter said. “So some of you on the north side may not see a drop of rain on Thursday.”

Much cooler air is behind the rain and will send temperatures tumbling for the second half of the week. Highs are expected to be near 50 on Thursday and mid-50s on Friday.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

No severe weather is expected this week with the storms.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said below normal temperatures and precipitation will be forecast for the last week of October and into the beginning of November.

“Well below normal temperatures are expected for the 10/29 — 11/4 time frame,” the weather service said.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP