Weather Tuesday to be breezy with a high near 60, cold front expected Wednesday night

There will be some ups and downs in this week’s weather with a cold front moving into the area late Wednesday.

The temperature will drop to near 40 Monday night while Tuesday’s high is expected to approach 60, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star.

“Tomorrow’s going to be pretty breezy too, maybe not to the extent of what we saw on Monday,” he said.

On Wednesday evening, a strong cold front will move in making Thursday cooler.

A chance for rain also arrives Thursday.

“We’ll be tracking some rain coming up from the south and west,” Lauria said. “We’ll see how close it gets to Kansas City. Odds are right now the heaviest rains and the more consistent rain will be off towards the east and southeast of the metro. If we do have some rain around here on Thursday, that could be kind of a chilly, raw day.”

Friday, he said, will still be cool for this time of year.

The weekend will see a warm up into the 60s.

“I still have questions about how the weekend goes,” Lauria said. “Some of our data does suggest we could see some rain at some point over the weekend.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.