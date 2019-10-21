Windy, cool day in weather forecast for Kansas City Monday, chance for rain this week

Hang on to your hats, and anything else that is not tied down, because it will be a very windy day Monday in the Kansas City area, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We have a blustery, cooler day ahead of us today with afternoon highs climbing back up into the mid-50s,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

The strong west winds are going to be sustained around 20 mph. Gusts however, will be closer to 30 mph, she said.

Clouds will begin filtering into the area after lunch, but the rain chances are pretty much gone in the metro area, Ritter said.

“The north side of our viewing area may have a few more spotty showers later on this evening before we settle into a little bit drier and less windy forecast as we approach the middle of the week,” she said. “That is when we will also start to warm back up.”

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said the strong winds will continue into Tuesday, with sustained winds between 10 and 15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Besides the winds, no severe weather is expected this week. Temperatures are expected to drop well below normal Thursday as the chance for rain returns, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will stay pretty flat today holding in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be gusty out of the west to 25 to 35 mph. Otherwise expect a warming trend through Wednesday before well below normal temperatures and a chance for rain arrives on Thursday pic.twitter.com/kr3uzim3JO — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 21, 2019

The weather service said in a tweet that Kansas City is still in the running for the wettest year on record. Overnight, .13 inch of rain fell at Kansas City International Airport, bumping this year into 8th place for wettest year on record.

The wettest year was in 1961 when 60.25 inches of precipitation was recorded.

There’s still 72 days to go to break the record.

Kansas City only picked up 0.13" of rain last night however, that was still enough to bump us up a spot into the 8th place for wettest year on record surpassing 1898. Still 72 days to go! #KCRecordWatch pic.twitter.com/uNLNlyHSeF — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 21, 2019

