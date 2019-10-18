Weekend in Kansas City will kick off with rain, cloudy skies, forecast says

The weekend in Kansas City will kick off with a likely chance of rain and temperatures in the 50s Saturday morning, FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria reported in an update to The Star.

For the Kansas City Marathon Saturday morning, Lauria said there is “still the threat of some showers between 6, 7, maybe even 8 o’clock or so.” After 9 a.m., rain chances will shift toward the Missouri side, he said.

The clouds are expected to clear out by the afternoon and temperatures should be near 65 degrees.

For those attending the Kansas Lottery 300 at the Kansas Speedway, early tailgaters may see cloudy skies but it is supposed to clear out in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

“For the race on Sunday, everything is looking just ideal,” Lauria said. “Could be a little windy in the afternoon with temperatures approaching 70 degrees.”

The next chance of rain will be between Sunday night and early Monday morning.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.