A cold front will arrive in Kansas City early Tuesday, bringing a cooler high of 63

This week’s weather will deliver some ups and downs with a cold front moving into the Kansas City area early Tuesday morning.

“It really isn’t going to bring our temps down a whole lot initially,” said FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank, who provided a weather update to The Star. “I would say it’s just going to just keep us steady throughout the day, maybe a sprinkle is possible.”

Clouds should clear out throughout the day, though temperatures won’t warm up too much.

Lows throughout the week will be in 30s and then the 50s.

Chances for rain arrive late Friday and into Saturday, and again Sunday into Monday.

“I don’t think it’s going to rain the whole weekend, just kind of prepare for that,” Frank said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.