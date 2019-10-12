Saturday afternoon to bring sunshine, Sunday’s Chiefs game to see comfortable temps

SHARE COPY LINK

Temperatures will be comfortable this weekend with winds tapering off by Sunday’s Chiefs game.

Saturday afternoon will bring ample sunshine and a lot of wind, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provided a weather update to The Star.

“We’re going to be topping out somewhere around 62 degrees this afternoon, and even as we head into this evening’s forecast the wind will still be with us and our temperatures will stay very comfortable,” Ritter said.

Sunday will start out cold with the temperature in the upper 30s.

“You’ll likely get to shed some layers as we head into the Chiefs afternoon forecast with a high topping out once again in the low 60s and we’ll have less wind for tomorrow,” Ritter said.

The upcoming week will bring some ups and downs but at least two days will have highs around 70.

