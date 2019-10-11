Weather News

Freeze warning issued for early Saturday in Kansas City, surrounding region

A freeze warning has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri, including the Kansas City region, as temperatures drop to 32 overnight, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

The warning is set to be in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and temperatures gradually warming up to the mid 50s by noon.

The colder temperatures are expected to continue Sunday morning, then climb to the 60s in the afternoon hours.

“Kind of some ups and downs ahead with mostly sunny skies dominating next week,” Bogowith said.

