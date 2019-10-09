Temperatures to plummet 30 degrees this week in KC; wind chills may fall to 20s

SHARE COPY LINK

A powerful cold front is expected to send temperatures in Kansas City tumbling more than 30 degrees in a matter of hours, probably prompting some people to scurry around for hats and gloves.

“It is going to be very chilly in the wake of this system,” said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

In describing impact that the cold front will have, the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said in a tweet that temperatures will plummet from 70 to 39 degrees in 18 hours.

Wind chills will be even colder — in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

“If you have sensitive plants outside Friday and Saturday morning we could see frost or near freezing temps,” the weather service said.

Prior to the cold front, the Kansas City area will remain soggy.

Scattered rains showers will continue to be off-and-on throughout the afternoon Wednesday and into early evening, Bogowith said.

The storms are expected to move out of the area after the evening rush hour, leaving the metro area in a lull before the next round of rain.

“Then our focus and attention turns toward to the cold front that will push in for Thursday,” she said. “Ahead of that cold front, our temperatures look to spike in the low to middle 70s for many of you.”

Scattered rains showers will continue throughout the day Thursday. Once the cold front arrives, temperatures are expected to cool off quickly, she said.

When people wake up Friday morning, temperatures may have fallen to the low 40s in the metro area.

“It will feel even colder when you factor in the wind,” Bogowith said.

It will feel 10 degrees colder, or more, because of the wind. The rain is expected to move out of the area by mid-morning Friday.

Kansas City could see its first frost of the season Saturday morning, as temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s. Areas to the north of the immediate metro area could see their first freeze.

“Be sure to protect those sensitive plants,” Bogowith said. “Cover them up or bring them indoors.”

The high Saturday is expected to rebound to the upper 50s on Saturday. It will be a chilly start on Sunday with temperatures falling to around 38 before sunrise. The high, however, will climb to the lower 60s Sunday afternoon.

