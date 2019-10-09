Chance of rain increases throughout the day Wednesday in Kansas City

SHARE COPY LINK

Grab an umbrella as you’re headed out the door Wednesday, because there’s a chance of rain later in Kansas City.

“We have a day where we are going to be watching rain chances increasing as we approach the lunch hour,” said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“Timing out our rain chances for today, they become more widespread mid-day into the evening,” she said.

The high Wednesday is expected to reach 68 degrees, but temperatures will start falling in the afternoon.

A strong cold front will move through the area Thursday and Friday, bringing soggy weather.

“Off-and-on chances (of rain) all day long long tomorrow into tomorrow night,” Ritter said. “There could be some thunderstorms embedded in this rain mass as it moves through tomorrow.”

The colder air is expected to arrive Friday, with the rain ending by mid-morning.

The cold is expected to linger into Saturday morning, when most areas just north of the Kansas City metro will see their first freezing temperatures of the season. The metro area will likely see its first frost.

