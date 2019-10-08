Rain, thunderstorms to move into Kansas City area, making for a soggy end of the week

SHARE COPY LINK

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to start rolling into Kansas City in the middle of this week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“You’ll notice that we’re dry, we’re clear for now,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star. “But more clouds push in mid-week and for Wednesday evening we are going to be tracking a few showers.”

Showers could pop up in time for the evening commute and continue overnight, she said.

“Kind of a soggy start for some you, waking up Thursday morning,” Bogowith said. “There will be some breaks and lulls as we move toward the lunch hour and early afternoon.”

Another wave of showers and thunderstorms is expected for the evening commute and overnight. The chance of rain continues into at least mid-morning Friday, she said.

Kansas City will then start a big cool down. Temperatures are expected to start in the 50s Friday morning but tumble into the 40s Friday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to continue to drop overnight, falling to 34 degrees by the time people wake up Saturday morning.

“Frost will be possible here in the Kansas City metro,” Bogowith said.

Temperatures will fall even lower in northern Missouri, where some areas could see a light freeze.

“It’s going to get chilly around here,” Bogowith said. “It stays chilly into your Sunday.”

Highs on Sunday are expected to rebound to the low and middle 60s in time for the Kansas City Chiefs football game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead, she said.

