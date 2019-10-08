First frost of the season could come this weekend with rain, falling temps in KC

SHARE COPY LINK

Expect beautiful weather in the Kansas City area Tuesday, but don’t get too attached — big changes are coming later in the week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We have another gorgeous forecast on tap,” Ritter said. “It’s going to be very comfortable outside with (temperatures in the) low 70s and lots of sunshine.”

But the weather is going to change, she said. A strong cold front is expected to move through the area.

“On Thursday, rain and even some thunderstorms return,” Ritter said. “Friday, we will have falling temperatures, rain moving out and we’ll be in the 40s by the afternoon.”

Kansas City’s first frost of the season is possible on Saturday morning. Areas north of the metro area could possibly see their first freeze of the season, she said.

