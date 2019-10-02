Here’s when strong to severe storms will arrive in Kansas City

SHARE COPY LINK

Getting home could be a bit dicey Wednesday evening as strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to form along a stalled cold front in the Kansas City area, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“As the front slows down, it stalls out,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star. “That’s going to leave us with rain chances that really start to peak after 4 p.m., just in time for the evening commute, through early evening and overnight hours.”

The rain will come to an end after midnight, she said.

Light scattered rain showers are likely north of the Kansas City area Wednesday afternoon. In the Kansas City area, showers and thunderstorms are expected to bubble up around 4:30 p.m.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“They really start to explode as we get closer to sunset,” she said. “Heavy downpours of rain are likely. I can’t necessarily rule out some strong gusty winds, a very brief tornado that is very isolated in nature — that will be possible — and some hail.”

The storms could leave behind between 1 to 3 inches of rain where they track over the same area.

“Others will miss out on a lot of that rainfall, picking up maybe a quarter of an inch of rain on the high side,” Bogowith said.

Temperatures will be cooler going into the end of the week, with highs expected in the 60s. Lows could drop into the 40s on some nights.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.