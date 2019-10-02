‘Weird weather setup’ could bring strong storms to Kansas City during evening rush

SHARE COPY LINK

A cold front approaching Kansas City is expected to stall most likely north of the metro, creating a boundary where some people will have much cooler air while others will have warm muggy air, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“We have a weird weather setup for this Wednesday,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star. “This boundary will be the dividing line between where we could have some stronger showers and thunderstorms developing later today as well.”

The stalled front will mean Kansas City and areas to the south and east of the metro area will have highs in the 80s. North of Kansas City, highs will be in the 60s and 70s, she said.

“Throughout the day you’ll notice, especially on the north side for the morning hours, some scattered rain showers — nothing severe,” Bogowith said.

Later in the afternoon and early evening hours, however, stronger showers and thunderstorms could develop over the Kansas City area where a pool of warm moist air is expected to be along the stalled cold front. These storms could develop as early as 4 p.m. and continue into the overnight hours.

Between 1 and 3 inches of rain is expected from the storms.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

There’s a low chance that the storms will become severe, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill. The main threat from the stronger storms, however, will be frequent lightning, large hail and strong winds with gusts between 50 and 60 mph.

Because of recent heavy rains, it will not take much additional rain to create flash flooding is some areas overnight.

