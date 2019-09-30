Humid weather to stick around until a cold front moves into KC area Wednesday

Monday evening weather update FOX4 meteorologist provides an update for upcoming weather including a cold front that's in no hurry to get to Kansas City. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FOX4 meteorologist provides an update for upcoming weather including a cold front that's in no hurry to get to Kansas City.

The humid weather is going to stick around for another day, but fall-like weather is slowly making its way towards Kansas City.

FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria said Tuesday’s high is 87 degrees — 10 degrees above average.

“Windy, warm, humid, hot weather for this time of year,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates to The Star.

But a cold front is on its way, though it’s in no hurry to get to Kansas City.

“The weather’s going to change around here,” Lauria said. “We do think it’s going to happen on Wednesday.”

With the cold front comes a chance for rain starting Wednesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday night.

The temperatures turn much cooler Thursday and Friday with another chance for rain heading into the weekend.

Looking ahead at Sunday’s Chiefs game, Lauria said “Tailgaters look pretty good, pretty comfortable,” with temps in the low 60s by the second half.