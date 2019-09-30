KC’s week begins warm and muggy; midweek storms threaten to dump inches of rain

Downpours threaten to turn Wednesday soggy in Kansas City The work week will get off to a warm and muggy start Monday as temperatures are expected to climb more than 10 degrees above normal, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith. Downpours from midweek storms threatening the metro. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The work week will get off to a warm and muggy start Monday as temperatures are expected to climb more than 10 degrees above normal, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith. Downpours from midweek storms threatening the metro.

The work week is expected to get off to an uncomfortable start in Kansas City as highs are expected to be about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“It’s going to be very warm and muggy,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Highs for both Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the the mid-80s. The low overnight Monday is expected to be in the lower 70s, which typically is the high for this time of year.

But the hot and humid temperatures are expected to hang around for only a couple of days as midweek changes in the form of showers and thunderstorms begin arriving after sunset Tuesday.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to begin forming in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri as early as 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“Those enter the metro area and get closer and closer as we near midnight, right on into the early morning hours on Wednesday,” Bogowith said. “For some of you for your morning commute on Wednesday, it’s going to be rather soggy, especially the deeper we go into that morning commute.”

Heavy downpours of rain likely will continue through the lunch hour and into the evening commute Wednesday.

“Widespread, heavy rain — several inches of rainfall in fact — is expected mid-week with this system,” Bogowith said.

Frequent lightning, large hail and strong wind gusts are possible with the stronger storms, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill. Isolated strong wind gusts between 40 to 60 mph and isolated hail up to 1 inch in diameter is possible from the storms.

Much cooler temperatures will settle across the metro with highs of mid- to upper 60s expected Thursday and into the weekend, Bogowith said.

