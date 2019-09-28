Weather News
Your KC area forecast: After a rough Friday, storms may hit again Saturday afternoon
Your KC area forecast: More storms to come Saturday late afternoon
After heavy rain and severe storms Friday night into the early hours of Saturday, Kansas City is in for another round Saturday afternoon.
Severe storms could roll into Kansas City after 4 p.m. with the largest risk coming between 5 and 8, FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank said in a weather update for The Star.
With the storms comes a risk for 1 inch hail and flash flooding as well as a slight risk of high winds and tornadoes.
Before the storms, Frank said, a warm front will move through the area keeping temperatures in the low 80s in the south part of the metro area and the low 60s in the north.
Temperatures will stay hot and muggy after the storms move through overnight.
“Just kind of prepare yourself for the steamy conditions to return,” Frank said. “It shouldn’t be like this heading into October but it’s possible that’s where we’re gonna be at for the next few days.”
More storms are expected to arrive Wednesday before cool temperatures return, Frank said.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How we did this story
The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.
Comments