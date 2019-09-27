Royals lose 6-2 to Twins in game called due to weather

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost spoke to the crowd about his retirement during a ceremony for him on Friday at Kauffman Stadium (Sept. 27, 2019). AP

The rain held off plenty long enough for the Royals to honor retiring manager Ned Yost in a pregame ceremony, but it didn’t quite stay away a sufficient amount of time for the Royals and Twins to play nine innings.

Following a 40-minute delay in the middle of the seventh inning due to heavy rain, thunder, lightning and hail, the game was called with the Royals having lost a shortened contest 6-2 with a fraction of the announced 15,389 still in Kauffman Stadium and having taken cover wherever they could.

The game went into a delay at 9:25 p.m. Prior to Friday night’s game, the Royals announced they’d moved Saturday’s game up to a 1:15 p.m. first pitch in an attempt to avoid a heavy rainstorm expected to hit in the area on Saturday evening. First pitch was originally scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

Royals infielder Whit Merrifield went 2 for 3 on Friday and scored both of the Royals runs. The Royals’ Alex Gordon and Jorge Soler recorded RBIs in the abbreviated game.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios struck out nine and allowed two runs on six hits and two walks in six innings.

The Twins (100-66) scored two runs apiece in the first, second and third innings against Royals left-hander Eric Skoglund. Skoglund (0-3) allowed six runs on nine hits and one walk. He gave up home runs to Miguel Sano and Ryan LaMarre, and did not pitch in the fourth inning.

“I just wasn’t sharp,” Skoglund said. “I didn’t have very good command, not much life. I got behind in the count, and against a team like that you’re going to get punished. That’s certainly what happened.”

The Royals trailed 6-1 when Skoglund turned it over to the bullpen. The Royals’ run up to that point came on an RBI groundout by Gordon in the bottom of the first inning.

Merrifield scored the team’s second run in the fifth inning. He tripled and then scored on a Soler sacrifice fly.

Merrifield tied injured teammate Adalberto Mondesi for the American League lead in triples (10). They also became the first pair of teammates with 10 triples in a season since the Johnny Damon and Jose Offerman did it for the Royals in 1998.

Tim Hill, Kevin McCarthy, Jake Newberry and Kyle Zimmer each pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the Royals.

Royals right-hander Glenn Sparkman (4-11, 6.11 ERA) will start on Saturday, while the Twins hadn’t announced a starter as of Friday evening.