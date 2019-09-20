Pack ponchos and rain gear this weekend. Kansas City Chiefs game expected to be wet

FOX4 Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith provides a Friday morning weather update FOX4 Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith provides the morning weather update for The Star on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FOX4 Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith provides the morning weather update for The Star on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

The weather forecast for this weekend is expected to be soggy at times with the potential for storms and heavy showers, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“Waking up Saturday morning, there could be a few showers, a few rumbles of thunder, just very scattered and that continues into the afternoon but most of the action holds off until after sunset: 8 p.m. Saturday,” Bogowith said.

Temperatures should reach a high of 86 degrees on Friday with partly cloudy skies. There’s a 20% chance of rain throughout the day. It will also be much cooler Friday evening, hitting the 71-degree mark. Around that time, the chance of rain will increase to 50 percent.

A flash flood warning will go into effect Saturday evening around 7 p.m. and will continue through Sunday evening.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“(We’ll be) waking up Sunday morning to some pretty heavy downpours of rain that will likely through mid-morning, right on up to kickoff for our Chiefs out at Arrowhead,” Bogowith said.

Most of the region will receive several inches of rain. Some areas will get at least an inch, while other areas could see as much as four or more inches of rain.

“Take the red ponchos, the rain gear with you. You will need that,” she said. “As we clear this out, finally, heading into the start of early next week — first day of fall on Monday — we’re looking much drier.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.