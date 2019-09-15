Steamy, hot and humid weather will continue to dominate KC metro area

FOX4 Sunday weather FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank says September heat will continue as summer comes to an end. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank says September heat will continue as summer comes to an end.

Hot, steamy and humid weather in the Kansas City area continues Sunday, but there’s chance of rain later this week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

“We are looking for a little bit relief but it’s going to take some time to get here,” Frank said.

The next chance for rain will be Thursday, but don’t expect much. It appears the storm system will stall out as it reaches the area but it may help cool down temperatures, which are above average for the time of year.

“It’ll continue to hang out in our area and that’ll give us some chance of any sort of relief,” he said.

Showers and storms moved across the northern portions of Missouri early Sunday but the cloud cover is expected clear out for the remainder of the day, according to the National Weather Service.

Warm and humid Mon - Wed w/ highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Showers and storms return to the area late Wednesday and persist into Thursday. pic.twitter.com/L5igmHFLhw — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) September 15, 2019

Hot and humid temperatures will continue to dominate the area next week.

“In fact, you can expect steamy conditions the next few days. Tomorrow’s temperatures close to 90 again and they will feel closer to 100,” Frank said.

“That’s what is here for the short term – September heat as we finish the end of summer,” Frank said.

