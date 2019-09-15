Weather News

Steamy, hot and humid weather will continue to dominate KC metro area

FOX4 Sunday weather

FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank says September heat will continue as summer comes to an end. By
Up Next
FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank says September heat will continue as summer comes to an end. By

Hot, steamy and humid weather in the Kansas City area continues Sunday, but there’s chance of rain later this week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

“We are looking for a little bit relief but it’s going to take some time to get here,” Frank said.

The next chance for rain will be Thursday, but don’t expect much. It appears the storm system will stall out as it reaches the area but it may help cool down temperatures, which are above average for the time of year.

“It’ll continue to hang out in our area and that’ll give us some chance of any sort of relief,” he said.

Showers and storms moved across the northern portions of Missouri early Sunday but the cloud cover is expected clear out for the remainder of the day, according to the National Weather Service.

Hot and humid temperatures will continue to dominate the area next week.

“In fact, you can expect steamy conditions the next few days. Tomorrow’s temperatures close to 90 again and they will feel closer to 100,” Frank said.

“That’s what is here for the short term – September heat as we finish the end of summer,” Frank said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How we did this story

The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Glenn E. Rice
Glenn E. Rice
Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.
  Comments  