Weather News

Enjoy the cooler, fall-like temperatures while you can, because it won’t last long

Sept. 13, 2019 forecast: cool start to the weekend

Cool weekend start will give way to much warmer and humid weather, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter By
The start of the weekend will bring in cooler, more autumn-like weather but the temperatures and humidity are expected to climb heading into next week, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“It’s going to feel really nice as you head through your Friday,” Ritter said. “Even tomorrow as we head into your weekend, it still looks pretty comfortable.”

A line of thunderstorms moved through the metro area Thursday night and brought much cooler temperatures.

“Our forecast after that begins to get a little bit warmer and our temperatures will climb back above average by quite a bit,” Ritter said.

The high temperature on Saturday is expected to reach the mid-80s.

“Sunday we will be flirting with 90s again and the humidity returns and it will stay with us heading into next week,” she said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How we did this story

The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

Profile Image of Glenn E. Rice
Glenn E. Rice
Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.
