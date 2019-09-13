Enjoy the cooler, fall-like temperatures while you can, because it won’t last long

Sept. 13, 2019 forecast: cool start to the weekend Cool weekend start will give way to much warmer and humid weather, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cool weekend start will give way to much warmer and humid weather, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter

The start of the weekend will bring in cooler, more autumn-like weather but the temperatures and humidity are expected to climb heading into next week, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“It’s going to feel really nice as you head through your Friday,” Ritter said. “Even tomorrow as we head into your weekend, it still looks pretty comfortable.”

A line of thunderstorms moved through the metro area Thursday night and brought much cooler temperatures.

“Our forecast after that begins to get a little bit warmer and our temperatures will climb back above average by quite a bit,” Ritter said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The high temperature on Saturday is expected to reach the mid-80s.

“Sunday we will be flirting with 90s again and the humidity returns and it will stay with us heading into next week,” she said.

It's National Defy Superstitions Day. Don't mind that it's Friday the 13th. Or that it's a full moon, the harvest moon. Or that the two haven't coincided in nearly 19 years. And won't coincide again for nearly 20 years. pic.twitter.com/u0wnJyPclm — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) September 13, 2019

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.