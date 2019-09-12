Weather News
Severe thunderstorms could affect after-school activities, evening rush hour in KC
Severe thunderstorms could impact KC’s after-school activities, rush hour
A line of thunderstorms, some possibly strong to severe, will roll through the Kansas City area Thursday afternoon and evening, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.
“While I’m not overly concerned about a widespread severe weather outbreak, storms that do reach severe levels have potential to carry some pretty strong winds associated with them,” said Ritter, who provided the weather update to The Star.
“But really, I think the bigger focus is on the timing. Through lunch, we’re fine. During the early afternoon, showers and storms overspread the metro. These will impact after school activities and the evening rush.”
The stronger thunderstorms will be capable of producing wind gusts above 60 mph. Hail and heavy rain are also possible.
“We need to stay weather aware,” Ritter said.
As the storms continue to move to the south and east, conditions should improve in the Kansas City metro area between 8 and 10 p.m. Thursday.
Dry conditions are likely Friday and through the weekend, at this time.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How we did this story
The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.
Comments