‘Gross’ humidity will improve to ‘muggy’ this week; thunderstorms expected Thursday

Storms looming as muggy conditions continue their grip on Kansas City It is going to remain hot and humid in Kansas City Tuesday afternoon, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter. Muggy conditions will continue to Thursday, which is when a cold front is expected to move through bringing rain and severe storms. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It is going to remain hot and humid in Kansas City Tuesday afternoon, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter. Muggy conditions will continue to Thursday, which is when a cold front is expected to move through bringing rain and severe storms.

It is going to remain hot and humid in Kansas City Tuesday afternoon as highs are still expected to climb into the 80s despite the clouds, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“It’s going to be rather muggy and windy,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “The muggy weather is going to last all the way to Thursday.”

Ritter demonstrated the changing humidity with a chart that labeled dew points “pleasant,” “muggy,” “gross,” and “brutal.”

Kansas City is expected to remain in the gross level Tuesday and Wednesday, downshifting to muggy Thursday and pleasant on Friday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

That’s when a cold front is expected to sweep through the metro area bringing the chance of rain and strong to severe thunderstorms, she said.

Rain is expected to fall across the Kansas City area Thursday morning and afternoon.

“By late evening, we are starting to clear out, though, and that will allow the cooler, drier air to settle in behind this front, leaving us with temperatures only in the 70s for the end of the week,” Ritter said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.