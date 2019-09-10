Hot, muggy conditions expected in KC; strong to severe storms possible later in week

Muggy Tuesday in Kansas City as storm loom for later in week A hot and humid forecast is on tap for the Kansas City area Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, with temperatures feeling like they're between 90 and 95 degrees, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter. Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Thursday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A hot and humid forecast is on tap for the Kansas City area Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, with temperatures feeling like they're between 90 and 95 degrees, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter. Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Thursday.

A hot and humid forecast is on tap for the Kansas City area Tuesday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“This afternoon’s highs will be topping out near 88 degrees,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “The heat index will run between 90 and 95 degrees.”

Rain and thunderstorms return to the metro area possible as early as Thursday morning, Ritter said.

“Some of these storms could be strong to severe,” she said. “We will be watching them as the front arrives Thursday, which will then start to bring a cooler forecast our way to the end of the week.”

The storms Thursday are expected to be widespread across the Kansas City area by the afternoon and evening hours, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill. The main threats from the stronger storms are damaging winds and hail.