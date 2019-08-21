Rain continues in Kansas City area as off-and-on scattered showers move through

Showers and rumbles of thunder will continue across the Kansas City area Wednesday afternoon and into the evening rush hour as off-and-on scattered showers move through the area, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith. FOX4

You’ll want to keep your umbrella close as off-and-on scattered showers continue to produce rain across the Kansas City area Wednesday afternoon, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“Where we don’t have the rain falling, it will be mostly cloudy,” Bogowith said. “Temperatures will be much cooler than yesterday.”

Highs on Wednesday are expected to be in the 80s, much cooler than Wednesday when highs were in the 90s and heat index values climbed over 100 degrees.

Spotty showers will be possible into the rush hour, she said.

“Better chances for more widespread showers and thunderstorms arrive during the overnight hours,” Bogowith said. “Waking up Thursday morning, it does appear that we will have a very soggy morning commute and bus stop for the kids.”