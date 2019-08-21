Showers, thunderstorms to linger as Kansas City enters a soggy period

Showers, thunderstorms to linger across Kansas City area Wednesday Showers and thunderstorms will linger throughout the day Wednesday and into Thursday as the Kansas City metro area enters a stormy period, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter. The main threat with the storms will be flash flooding. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Showers and thunderstorms will linger throughout the day Wednesday and into Thursday as the Kansas City metro area enters a stormy period, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter. The main threat with the storms will be flash flooding.

Rain gear will need to be kept handy Wednesday as off-and-on showers and thunderstorms will persist through throughout the day, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

Storms were rolling across northeast Kansas and northern Missouri Wednesday morning. And these storms will not be the only round of rain that the area will have to contend with, she said.

“We have rain continuing through this evening and into tomorrow as well,” Ritter said. “So we are in for a couple of days of a soggy period.”

Because of heavy rains from the morning storms, the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a flash flood warning for parts of northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri until 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Radar indicated thunderstorms were producing heavy rain at 4:30 a.m. and flash flooding was expected. Some locations that were expected to experience flooding included Atchison, St. Joseph, Cameron and Plattsburg, Lathrop, Agency and Lewis and Clark Village.

The warning included Interstate 35 between mile markers 40 and 55, Interstate 29 between mile markers 26 and 44 and Interstate 229 between mile markers 0 and 2.

The possibility of flash flooding continues overnight and into Thursday with any of the storms, according to the weather service.

Because of the rain, Kansas City will cool down for the second half of the week, Ritter said. Temperatures in the metro area were expected to be in the 80s Wednesday.

Allergy sufferers also might have noticed the onset of the ragweed season in the last day or two, she said. Pollen counts are high with ragweeed being the top pollen.

“It’s officially going to be an issue now that we are in the ragweed season,” Ritter said.