‘Not done yet’: Another round of storms expected overnight in Kansas City
FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank gives a Saturday weather update
Overnight storms brought lightning strikes and about 1 to 2 inches of rain to the Kansas City area, but “we’re not done yet,” FOX4 Meteorologist Garry Frank said Saturday in a weather update to The Star.
Parts of the region, including Kansas City, are under a “slight risk” for severe weather after 2 a.m. Sunday, Frank said. The forecast calls for rain and thunderstorms for the third night in a row.
Frank said the Kansas City area will likely see a line of rain move through, “some marginally severe wind between 60 or maybe 70 mph,” and the possibility of hail.
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill posted a graphic on Twitter, showing the area is also under an “enhanced” risk of lightning early Sunday.
Meanwhile, parts of east-central and northeast Kansas, including Douglas, Jefferson and Shawnee counties, are expected to be under a flash flood watch from 10 p.m. Saturday through Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka. According to FOX4, over 4 inches of rain has fallen in the Topeka area since midnight Saturday.
