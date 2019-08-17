‘Not done yet’: Another round of storms expected overnight in Kansas City

FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank gives a Saturday weather update FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank provides a Saturday weather update for The Star. The Kansas City area is under a "slight risk" for severe weather early Sunday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank provides a Saturday weather update for The Star. The Kansas City area is under a "slight risk" for severe weather early Sunday.

Overnight storms brought lightning strikes and about 1 to 2 inches of rain to the Kansas City area, but “we’re not done yet,” FOX4 Meteorologist Garry Frank said Saturday in a weather update to The Star.

Parts of the region, including Kansas City, are under a “slight risk” for severe weather after 2 a.m. Sunday, Frank said. The forecast calls for rain and thunderstorms for the third night in a row.

Frank said the Kansas City area will likely see a line of rain move through, “some marginally severe wind between 60 or maybe 70 mph,” and the possibility of hail.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill posted a graphic on Twitter, showing the area is also under an “enhanced” risk of lightning early Sunday.

Looks like another round of late night strong to severe storms across the area again tonight. Potential is highest for hail, wind, and lightning. #moreinterruptedsleep pic.twitter.com/8gX1oaYdPr — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 17, 2019

Meanwhile, parts of east-central and northeast Kansas, including Douglas, Jefferson and Shawnee counties, are expected to be under a flash flood watch from 10 p.m. Saturday through Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka. According to FOX4, over 4 inches of rain has fallen in the Topeka area since midnight Saturday.

