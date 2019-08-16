As overnight storms move out of KC area, forecast calls for hail, winds, flooding

Morning forecast for Aug. 16, 2019 Storms are moving out of the Kansas City region, but expect another round later this afternoon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Storms are moving out of the Kansas City region, but expect another round later this afternoon.

Storms are moving out of the Kansas City area Friday morning, but be prepared for another round in the evening, according to the local FOX4 television station.

FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter says the enhanced risk for severe weather later this afternoon and into the evening is possible for the Kansas City metro area. She expects Friday’s high to be 83 degrees.

Ritter says “large, large hail” to damaging winds to flash flooding and even a few tornadoes are possible with this evening’s forecast.

Meanwhile, the region is recovering from overnight power outages, with about 4,400 customers still without power as of 7:30 a.m., according to KCP&L.

Since midnight, Kansas City has had 0.81 inches of rain, according to National Weather Service in Kansas City, making it the wettest day in KC since July 5.

Check back for updates.