Weather News
As overnight storms move out of KC area, forecast calls for hail, winds, flooding
Morning forecast for Aug. 16, 2019
Storms are moving out of the Kansas City area Friday morning, but be prepared for another round in the evening, according to the local FOX4 television station.
FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter says the enhanced risk for severe weather later this afternoon and into the evening is possible for the Kansas City metro area. She expects Friday’s high to be 83 degrees.
Ritter says “large, large hail” to damaging winds to flash flooding and even a few tornadoes are possible with this evening’s forecast.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How we did this story
The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.
Meanwhile, the region is recovering from overnight power outages, with about 4,400 customers still without power as of 7:30 a.m., according to KCP&L.
Since midnight, Kansas City has had 0.81 inches of rain, according to National Weather Service in Kansas City, making it the wettest day in KC since July 5.
Check back for updates.
