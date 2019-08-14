Mild, dry conditions to treat KC area Wednesday; strong to severe storms looming

Kansas City weather forecast update: chance of rain Friday FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter provides The Star with an update to the weather forecast for Kansas City. It includes a chance of rain Friday evening. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter provides The Star with an update to the weather forecast for Kansas City. It includes a chance of rain Friday evening.

The Kansas City metro area will get a treat Wednesday with mild and dry conditions, according to FOX4 television station.

Sunshine is expected to prevail this afternoon with highs popping up to 85 degrees, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provided the weather update to The Star.

That will be slightly lower than the average high in the upper 80s for Kansas City for this time of year.

“The UV index will still be very high. You definitely want to keep the sunscreen handy,” Ritter said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The pleasant weather, however, will give way to the possibility of strong to severe storms at the end of the week.

“As we look ahead to tomorrow and Friday, you typically don’t think of severe weather this time of year,” Ritter said. “But there is a slight risk of storms that basically covers our entire viewing area — specifically for Friday evening.”

The risk of severe weather is being watched closely and future forecasts will be able indicate when and how much rain may fall, she said.

The best chance of storms will be Thursday night into Friday morning and then again Friday night into Saturday morning.

“Some of those storms could be strong to severe,” Ritter said. “The other big takeaway: we have a lot of rain headed our way between now and Saturday. One to three inches on average is likely.”