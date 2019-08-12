Weather News
Fox 4 weather: Heat advisory for Kansas City, temps will feel hotter than 100 degrees
With actual temperatures reaching the 90s Monday, it will feel hotter than 100 degrees in parts of the Kansas City area, according to a weather forecast from the local Fox 4 television station.
A heat advisory will be in place across the Kansas City area from 1 to 8 p.m., said Michelle Bogowith, a Fox 4 meteorologist who provided the weather update to The Star.
High humidity left behind by storms moving out of the area can make for dangerously hot conditions.
High temperatures are likely to reach the mid-90s in parts of the metro area. Heat indexes in parts of the area will range from 100 to 110 degrees.
“Stay cool, stay hydrated,” Bogowith said.
Car interiors also can reach lethal temperatures in minutes, the National Weather Service advised.
People are urged to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Also, people should wear light, loose fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.
Those working outside should take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned places.
