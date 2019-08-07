Flash flood watch issued in KC area; another round of heavy rain coming

Heavy rains cause Indian Creek to rise Heavy rains over the weekend and early Monday, October 8, 2018 caused Indian Creek to rise, as seen here from 103rd Street between Wornall Rd. and State Line Rd. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Heavy rains over the weekend and early Monday, October 8, 2018 caused Indian Creek to rise, as seen here from 103rd Street between Wornall Rd. and State Line Rd.

A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of the Kansas City area as another round of heavy rains are likely late Wednesday into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The flash flood watch, which is in effect from midnight Wednesday through afternoon Thursday, covers portions of eastern Kansas and west-central Missouri, including Johnson, Leavenworth and Miami counties in Kansas, and Bates and Cass counties in Missouri.

Another round of thunderstorms is expected to develop overnight and will be capable of producing heavy rains, the weather service said. Rainfall totals are expected to range between 2 and 4 inches. Some areas could see higher amounts.

The cities included in the watch are Paola, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Leavenworth, Lansing, Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville and Pleasant Hill, among others.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Because rains on Wednesday morning have saturated the ground, any heavy rainfall in a short period of time could lead to rapidly rising floodwaters on roads, creeks and streams. People are urged not to drive into floodwaters that cover the roads.

SHARE COPY LINK Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather related fatalities in the U.S., according to the NWS. More than half of these deaths occur in motor vehicles when people attempt to drive through flooded roads.

The storms are expected to move through the western part of the metro area overnight, with the main time of concern coming between midnight Wednesday and sunrise Thursday, according to the weather service.

Storms are expected to linger Thursday night into Friday morning, primarily south of the Missouri River. No severe weather is expected, according to the weather service.

Storms will likely return Saturday night into Sunday. None of those storms are expected to be severe.