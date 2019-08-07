Morning thunderstorms sweep across KC metro Wednesday; more rounds of storms expected

The difference between single cell, multi-cell and super cell thunderstorms Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

Thunderstorms darkened the morning skies across the Kansas City area Wednesday, bringing heavy rains that reduced visibility during the morning commute, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The storms started moving into the Kansas City metro from the north about 6:30 a.m.

Widespread severe weather was not expected. However, the storms could produce strong wind gusts primarily over far eastern Kansas, according to the weather service.

The rain was expected to continue for several hours. The storms, however, will move out of the area, leaving behind a mostly dry afternoon with temperatures reaching into the middle to upper 80s, according to the weather service.

Heavier rains were falling west of the Kansas City area, where a flash flood watch was in effect for Wednesday night in several counties, including Shawnee, Douglas, Franklin and Anderson counties in Kansas.

Additional storms were expected to develop in that area Wednesday afternoon and overnight, bringing 2 to 6 inches of rain in some areas, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka.

The storms were a precursor to several rounds of showers and storms that will be possible through the upcoming weekend.

As much as 2.31 inches of rain could fall in Kansas City through next Wednesday. Some areas to the south and east of Kansas City could see more than 5 inches of rain, according to the weather service.

Thunderstorms were expected to move across the Kansas City area again Thursday morning. No severe weather was expected with these storms.

Friday will be mostly dry, but storms are expected to redevelop in the area for the weekend, with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected through early next week, according to the weather service.