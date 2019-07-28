Weather News
Heavy rain possible as thunderstorms return to Kansas City area
The Kansas City area’s streak of dry weather is about to come to an end as thunderstorms will likely return to the metro area Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
None of the thunderstorms, which will likely arrive after sunset Sunday, are expected to be severe. However, there could be periods of heavy rain which could lead to up to 1 inch of rainfall by Monday morning, according to the weather service.
The heaviest rainfall will fall along and south of the Missouri River, the weather service said on Twitter.
The looming storms, however, will not dampen Sunday plans. Sunny skies will prevail across the region with temperatures reaching around 90 degrees by Sunday afternoon. Humidity, however, will make it feel closer to the mid-90s.
After the storms pass, drier and cooler temperatures are expected for the majority of the work week. Highs will likely be in the lower to middle 80s.
