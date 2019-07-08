Thunderstorms return to Kansas City this week, starting Tuesday

Watch as sunset thunderstorm moves along the Kansas Turnpike A time-lapse of a severe thunderstorm moving along the Kansas Turnpike near Cassoday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A time-lapse of a severe thunderstorm moving along the Kansas Turnpike near Cassoday.

After a brief break from the rain, the Kansas City area could see storms again early this week, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

There’s a low chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms across southeastern Kansas and southwestern Missouri Monday afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms should remain south of Interstate 70, with rain chances in the Kansas City metro area not expected to increase until after midnight, according to the weather service.

On Tuesday morning scattered thunderstorms will be possible across eastern Kansas and western Missouri.

The storms are expected to move east in the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but stronger storms could produce frequent lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall, according to the weather service.

A second round of showers and thunderstorms is expected to pass through the Kansas City area Wednesday.

The rain will be a welcome sight for some areas in the metro, which have missed some of the recent rains. Some parts of the metro area, however, could use less rain. Meanwhile, areas southeast of Kansas City have had more than 6 inches of rain so far this month.

Feast or famine...it's pretty evident who needs some rain, and who doesn't, so far this month. pic.twitter.com/3U3OVzvDBx — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 7, 2019

So far this month, just over 1 inch of rain has fallen at Kansas City International Airport, which is just slightly behind the normal value of 1.12 inches of precipitation. For the year, 32.91 inches of precipitation has fallen. The normal year-to-date precipitation in Kansas City for this point is 20.18 inches.

Drier conditions are expected for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. The humidity is expected to drop on Thursday, but return for the weekend.

Highs for the week will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.