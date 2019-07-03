What you need to know about the Fourth of July weather forecast

Watch: Kansas City fireworks set to music Watch some Kansas City fireworks shows set to 'Battle Hymn of the Republic." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch some Kansas City fireworks shows set to 'Battle Hymn of the Republic."

Don’t let the words “chance of storms” put a damper on your Fourth of July celebrations.

The Fourth of July evening continues to look dry for most of the Kansas City area, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Sure, there’s a 20 to 30 percent chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms, but cancellations of festivities are not likely. Any storms that do develop are not expected to be severe, but they could produce strong wind gusts.

The weather service urged people not to get caught outside in storms if they do develop.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Remember, if you hear thunder, you are close enough to get struck by lightning,” the weather service said in a tweet.

What are your plans for the #4thofJuly? Setting off fireworks , boating at the lake , camping ️, or hanging out at a backyard BBQ ?



Whatever your plans, don't get caught outside in storm. Remember, if you hear thunder, you are close enough to get struck by lightning. ️ pic.twitter.com/EcsIgNTrqg — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 3, 2019

“By Thursday evening and Thursday night, expect scattered clouds with bases well above 1,500 feet, so firework displays should be able to be conducted across a vast majority of the forecast area,” the weather service said in its Area Forecast Discussion product.

Expect it to be hot and muggy on Thursday, however. Temperatures are expected to reach about 90 degrees with the heat index in the mid-90s.

Dew point values are expected to hover near 70 degrees. Dew point values less than 55 degrees mean that it will feel dry and comfortable. Between 55 and 65, it will feel “sticky” or “muggy.” Above 65 degrees, the heat will start becoming oppressive.

The chance of isolated storms continues through the end of the weekend with the best chance for widespread rain coming on Saturday. Severe weather is not expected, but wind gusts up to 50 mph and small hail will be possible each day with any storms that develop, according to weather service.

Highs are expected to be in the mid-80s to near 90s.

Below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation are likely for mid-July.



