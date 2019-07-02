Storms loom over Kansas City heading into July Fourth weekend

What patients need to know about diabetes and heat When the weather heats up, so does your risk of heat-related health issues—dehydration, heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Paying attention to the heat is especially important if you have a chronic illness such as diabetes. Here's what diabetics need Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK When the weather heats up, so does your risk of heat-related health issues—dehydration, heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Paying attention to the heat is especially important if you have a chronic illness such as diabetes. Here's what diabetics need

The threat of daily afternoon and evening thunderstorms returns to the Kansas City area Tuesday and continues the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

But don’t go canceling your Fourth of July plans and celebrations.

“Fourth of July festivities will likely be able to proceed as widespread rain and cloud cover doesn’t look likely,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion. “But as with Tuesday and Wednesday, scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening, capable of localized damaging winds.”

The chances for isolated to scattered thunderstorms increase Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Kansas City area. The storms are not expected to be severe. However the storms could produce strong wind gusts in some areas that would be capable of causing minor damage, according to the weather service.

After sunset, there will be a rapid decline in the thunderstorm activity. Highs on Tuesday will be about 90 degrees.

The pattern of daily chances of rain continues Wednesday through Friday. No severe storms are expected, but strong wind gusts are possible with any storms that do develop.

The chance of widespread rain increases into the weekend. Some of the storms could produce heavy rains Saturday into Sunday in some areas.