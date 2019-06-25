Giant sinkhole in Kansas City has grown and will take several days to fix

Drone’s-eye view of 20-foot deep sinkhole on Gilliam Road in Kansas City A sinkhole nearly 20 feet deep on Gillham Road near Armour Boulevard opened up Monday and crews are now scrambling to fix the 10-inch water main, a 10-inch sewer main and a 60-inch combination main that broke, causing the road to collapse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sinkhole nearly 20 feet deep on Gillham Road near Armour Boulevard opened up Monday and crews are now scrambling to fix the 10-inch water main, a 10-inch sewer main and a 60-inch combination main that broke, causing the road to collapse.

A sinkhole nearly 20 feet deep on Gillham Road near Armour Boulevard won’t be a quick fix, a Kansas City official said Tuesday.

The problem was reported about 3:15 a.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Gillham.

The sinkhole formed after a 10-inch water main, a 10-inch sewer main and a 60-inch combination main broke, said Heather Frierson, spokeswoman for Kansas City’s water department. The breaks washed away dirt and sediment under the road, causing the street to cave in.

The main breaks were partly caused by the weather, as an influx of stormwater, combined with the age of the pipes, put strain on the system.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The sinkhole grew Monday as more material crumbled.

Mayor-elect Quinton Lucas tweeted a photo of the gaping hole Tuesday, commenting “I told y’all we needed to fix up the streets.”

I told y'all we needed to fix up the streets. pic.twitter.com/ZZsvXucZLB — Quinton Lucas (@QuintonLucasKC) June 25, 2019

Water has been restored at two nearby apartment complexes, Frierson said Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic along that section of Gillham is being diverted.

Repairing the pipes and the street could take the rest of the week.