It’s been 265 days since KC hit 90 degrees. That may come to an end this week.

Look before you lock: Prevent children and pets from being locked in a hot vehicle Drivers are being encouraged to “Look Before You Lock” to help prevent children and pets from being locked in hot vehicles over the summer months. The inside of a vehicle can heat up by 20 degrees in just 10 minutes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Drivers are being encouraged to “Look Before You Lock” to help prevent children and pets from being locked in hot vehicles over the summer months. The inside of a vehicle can heat up by 20 degrees in just 10 minutes.

It’s been a while — 265 days and counting to be exact — since Kansas City has seen temperatures climb into the 90s.

That’s about to come to an end this week as the metro area is expected to get its first taste of summer heat and humidity this year, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The last time temperatures climbed into the 90s was Oct. 3, when the high reached 91 degrees at Kansas City International Airport.

As of Tuesday, Kansas City’s streak of days when temperatures haven’t reached 90 degrees is tied for the 10th longest in city history.

But the current streak is expected to come to an end Friday, if not Thursday. Kansas City will see its first multi-day run of dangerously hot an humid temperatures. When you factor in the humidity from recent storms, the heat index for each day will be near 100 degrees, according to the weather service.

The high Wednesday is expected to be in the mid to upper 80s. But it will feel more like its in the 90s. Thursday will be a tad warmer, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The heat index is expected to be in the mid to upper 90s, according to the weather service.

On Friday, highs will climb to the lower to mid 90s with the heat index reaching near 100 degrees. The hot weather will continue into the weekend and the beginning of the work week. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s with heat indexes in the upper 90s to 100 degrees.

Because this is the first longer duration of heat this year, there is a higher risk of heat-related illnesses as people are not acclimated to these temperatures. The weather service is urging people to take precautions when headed out into the heat later this week and to check on people who might be at risk.

The Salvation Army of Kansas and Western Missouri and KCP&L will hand out 600 fans from 8 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Union Station, 30 W. Pershing Road, The Salvation Army announced. The fan giveaway is to help needy families get ready for the summer heat and humidity.

Above normal temperatures and precipitation are likely for the beginning of July, according to the weather service.

National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill