Dangerous supercell thunderstorms possible Tuesday in the Kansas City region

Dangerous supercell thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon as another round of severe weather rolls through the Kansas City region, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The supercell thunderstorms are more likely as the storms get going near the Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri borders about 4 p.m. These storms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, heavy rains, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding primarily north of U.S. 36 near St. Joseph, according to the weather service.

The storms are expected to become less severe as the evening progresses, with the main threats being damaging winds and flash flooding. The storms are expected to organize into a large complex of storms that will sweep southeast over the Kansas City area, likely after 7 p.m. and into the overnight hours, according to the weather service.

The Kansas City area, however, is included in an area of enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms that stretches over parts of northern Kansas, southern Nebraska, northern Missouri and southern Iowa, which includes Kansas City, Kansas, Topeka, Lawrence, St. Joseph and Shawnee, according to the weather service’s Storm Prediction Center.

Because of recent heavy rains across northern Missouri, there will be a significant chance for flash flooding from any of the storms that develop Tuesday, the weather service said.

Any rainfall is expected to aggravate ongoing river flooding, including some major flooding along the Missouri and Chariton rivers.

After the the storms move through the area, summer-like temperatures descend upon the Kansas City area. Highs will be in the upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday, with the heat index in the 90s. Highs on Friday and into the weekend will reach into the 90s.

The heat index will be in the upper 0s to lower 100s for multiple days for the first time this year, according to the weather service.

Heat-related illness could become an problem since people are not acclimated to this kind of heat. The weather service urges people to start hydrating before the weekend to prepare for the first real heat of the year.

National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill