Summer heat coming to Kansas City after storm; heat index near 100 degrees expected

Indian Creek water level rises again after Saturday night storm Water levels at Indian Creek in Kansas City rose again after storms Saturday night and Sunday. More rain was expected in the weather forecast.

Enjoy the nice weather Monday because the heat and humidity that Kansas City summer’s are known for will finally descend upon the metro area soon, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

After a rainy weekend that saw several rounds of storms that dumped more than 6 inches of rain on parts of northern Missouri, the Kansas City area will be dry with temperatures in the mid-70s to around 80 by Monday afternoon.

While this week will be dry compared to the weekend, there is a chance for severe storms Tuesday afternoon. The storms are expected to develop over northern Missouri and roll through the Kansas City area after 4 p.m, according to the weather service forecast.

The storms will be capable of producing hail ranging in size between 1/2 and 2 inches in diameter, heavy rains, flooding, strong winds gusting to 50 to 70 mph and a few tornadoes, according to the weather service.

All types of severe weather will be possible within the first few hours before the threat shifts more to damaging wind and flash flooding around sunset, according to the weather service.

Ongoing river flooding will be a concern, including some major flooding along the Missouri and Chariton rivers. Minor to moderate flooding is occurring along other rivers. Because of the flooding, numerous roads in Missouri are still impassable.

Highs on Tuesday will reach into the upper 80s.

The heat of summer then arrives Wednesday. Highs will reach into the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday. The high humidity, however, will make it feel more like the lower 90s on both days.

The highs on Friday will be in the lower 90s with the heat index in the mid to upper 90s.

Several rounds of storms dumped more than 6 inches of rain across parts of northern Missouri over the weekend, which caused river and other flooding, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.