Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Kansas City, Independence and Lee’s Summit

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Kansas City area, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning will be in effect until 4:30 p.m. and covers Kansas City, Independence and Lee’s Summit, the weather service said.

Storms could produce rain, winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

Scattered showers were expected to bring up to a quarter of an inch of rain.

The weather forecast showed that storm activity is most likely to develop south and east of Kansas City.

The storms were expected to continue in the evening and diminish after sunset.

Thursday is expected to be dry and sunny, with temperatures reaching the high 70s.

Rainy weather could return Friday and Saturday, when there will be a chance of thunderstorms.