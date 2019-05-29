Weather News
An EF-4 tornado ripped through NE Kansas, injuring 18, weather service finds
Tornado leaves path of destruction through Linwood, Kansas
A mile-wide tornado that ripped through northeast Kansas Tuesday evening was classified as an EF-4, according to preliminary findings released by the National Weather Service.
The tornado, with estimated winds up to 170 mph, touched down in Douglas County shortly after 6 p.m. It stayed on the ground for more than 31 miles before lifting in southern Leavenworth County, the weather service posted on Twitter. The weather service sent crews out on Wednesday to survey the damage.
Eighteen people were injured, it said. No fatalities were reported.
The tornado caused widespread damage, tearing through dozens of homes and buildings south of Lawrence and in Linwood
Then, just before 8 p.m., an EF-2 tornado swept through part of Clay County, impacting parts of Kearney and Excelsior Springs in Missouri.
No injuries were reported, but the tornado left a path of mangled roofs, uprooted trees and scattered debris.
